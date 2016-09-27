INF Matt Carpenter, mired in a 1-for-16 slump, did not start Monday night against the Reds. Greg Garcia got the call at 2B.

INF Matt Carpenter, who snapped an 0-for-15 slump with an eighth inning single Sunday night, wasn't in the starting lineup Monday night due to a hand injury. Greg Garcia got a rare start at second base, and Matt Adams was in the lineup at first base. Carpenter still leads the Cardinals with 59 extra-base hits and is tied for the team lead with six triples, but his average has dropped to .271.

SS Aledmys Diaz flew to Miami on Monday to grieve with the family of Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez, who died early Sunday morning as the result of a boating accident. Diaz flew back to St. Louis late Monday afternoon with hopes of being available for late-game duty, but he wasn't used. Diaz last played Saturday at Wrigley Field, going 0-for-2.

C Yadier Molina batted third in a game for just the fourth time in his career, and he saw his 11-game hitting streak end. However, Molina was the first starter off the field after Cincinnati opened up a 10-1 lead through four innings. He did account for St. Louis' first run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and he finished the night 0-for-1.

RHP Adam Wainwright takes the ball Tuesday night when St. Louis continues its four-game series with Cincinnati. Wainwright last pitched on Sept. 20 in Colorado, working 5 1/3 innings and yielding four runs in a 10-5 win. Wainwright, who is 8-10 with a 4.41 ERA in his career against the Reds, is 0-1 with a 6.06 ERA this year in three starts vs. Cincinnati.

LHP Jaime Garcia's first start since Sept. 13 lasted only one inning, as he was touched by the Reds for four hits and two runs, coming on back-to-back two-out homers. Garcia also gave up three stolen bases, a clear sign that he wasn't mentally sharp, and he was lifted for RHP Michael Wacha to start the second. Garcia absorbed his fifth straight loss. He has a 12.80 ERA in his past three starts.