RHP Mike Leake will get the call Wednesday night when St. Louis plays the third game of its four-game series with Cincinnati. Leake is coming off a 5-0 loss Friday at the Chicago Cubs, when he lasted just 3 1/3 innings and allowed five runs as he was victimized by sloppy defense. Leake has been shelled by his old team in three prior meetings this year, going 0-1 and giving up 16 runs in 17 1/3 innings for an 8.31 ERA.

INF Matt Carpenter (hand) was back in the starting lineup Tuesday night, hitting in his customary leadoff spot, and he went 1-for-4 with his 20th homer and a walk. Carpenter snapped an 0-for-15 spell with an eighth-inning single Sunday night at the Cubs, but he has seen his average fall to .270 as he has struggled since returning from an oblique injury that cost him a month and a trip to the All-Star Game.

SS Aledmys Diaz also returned to the lineup Tuesday night, and he cracked a dramatic grand slam in the fourth inning. Diaz missed the previous two games, flying to Miami to grieve with the family of Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez, a childhood friend of his in Cuba who was killed early Sunday morning in a boating accident.

LF Matt Holliday (right thumb fracture) now appears doubtful to return to the team this year. Swelling in the thumb just hasn't abated, preventing the veteran from taking a live round of batting practice so that the team can determine if he can help. Holliday, who was batting .242 with 19 homers and 60 RBIs when injured Aug. 11 at Wrigley Field, has a club option for 2017.

RHP Adam Wainwright didn't record a quality start for the third straight outing, but he again benefitted from double-figure scoring by the offense and picked up a win. Wainwright allowed 10 hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings against Cincinnati, walking two and fanning six. He at least minimized damage in the first three innings, when he gave up six hits and two walks but only two runs.