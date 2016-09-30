RHP Alex Reyes gets the start Thursday night when St. Louis wraps up its four-game set with Cincinnati in Busch Stadium. Reyes is coming off his third win against the Chicago Cubs this year, a 10-4 decision on Saturday in which he needed 115 pitches to make his way through five innings. Reyes started Sept. 2 in Cincinnati, going six innings and yielding two runs in a no-decision.

RHP Seung Hwan Oh (groin) was pulled with two outs in the ninth inning Wednesday night when he experienced a recurrence of an injury that forced him to miss a few games on the team's last road trip. Manager Mike Matheny said it was a precautionary measure, citing Oh's 25 pitches, the readiness of LHP Zach Duke in the bullpen and a chilly night.

RHP Mike Leake pitched decently over five innings Wednesday night but was a tough-luck loser against the Reds. Leake allowed five hits and two runs, both coming on Adam Duvall's bloop hit into left field in the third, while walking none and fanning six. Leake's sinker worked very well throughout, as 14 of the 15 outs he obtained were either in the infield or off strikeouts.

2B Kolten Wong (shoulder), who had a pinch-hit triple in the ninth inning Wednesday night, didn't start for the sixth straight game Thursday. He was injured Friday after losing his balance in left field while trying to catch a liner.

3B Jhonny Peralta extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the second, then added a double in the sixth to make him 11-for-21 in that span. However, Peralta couldn't deliver a third hit when the Cardinals most needed it, grounding out to third to end the eighth and stranding the potential go-ahead runners in scoring position.

LF Brandon Moss, mired in a 7-for-95 slump dating back to August 27, didn't start Thursday night as Jose Martinez replaced him.