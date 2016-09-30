RHP Alex Reyes pitched well but didn't get the win when St. Louis' bullpen coughed up a 3-1 lead with six outs left. Reyes scattered seven hits over six innings and allowed a run while walking two and fanning six. Reyes continues to show poise beyond his 22 years, working in and out of trouble in the fourth, when he stranded two, and in the sixth, when he left the bases loaded.

RHP Seung Hwan Oh (groin) was pulled with two outs in the ninth inning Wednesday night when he experienced a recurrence of an injury that forced him to miss a few games on the team's last road trip. Oh was able to return to action Thursday night, pitching the ninth and allowing the tying run in a save spot, but he did get the win when St. Louis rallied in its half of the ninth.

2B Kolten Wong (shoulder) wasn't in the starting lineup for the sixth straight game. Wong was injured Friday when he stumbled while playing left field on the uneven Wrigley Field turf. Wong pinch-hit to start the ninth inning Wednesday night and tripled, but he was stranded at third. It was not known if he would be in the lineup this weekend.

RHP Carlos Martinez gets the call Friday night when St. Louis opens its last regular-season series with Pittsburgh in Busch Stadium. Martinez is coming off a 3-1 loss Sunday night at Wrigley Field. He allowed two runs and six hits over six innings with four walks and six strikeouts. Martinez is 1-2 this year in three starts against the Pirates, with both losses occurring at home.

C Yadier Molina was the hero Thursday night with a solo homer in the fifth and a game-winning RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. It was the fifth career walk-off hit for Molina and his second walk-off against the Reds this year; he drove in the winning run on Aug. 8 when hit by a pitch. Molina's homer also represented his 700th career RBI. The winning hit Thursday was controversial, as the umpires should have ruled it a ground-rule double that would have forced the runner to return to third base.

LF Brandon Moss, mired in a 7-for-95 slump dating back to August 27, didn't start Thursday night as Jose Martinez replaced him.