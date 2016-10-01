2B Jedd Gyorko popped his team-high 29th homer of the year in the second inning, his 22nd since the All-Star break. Gyorko can become the first St. Louis player to reach the 30-homer mark since Carlos Beltran in 2012 if he hits another one in the final two games. The last Cardinal infielders to reach 30 in a season were Albert Pujols (37) and Lance Berkman (31) in 2011.

RHP Michael Wacha will get the start Saturday when St. Louis continues its series with Pittsburgh, although he won't have much rope if he finds early trouble. It will be his first start since Aug. 8; he missed more than a month with right shoulder inflammation. He allowed seven runs in 2 2/3 innings of relief Monday night against Cincinnati, and is 3-2 with a 3.83 ERA in 10 career outings against the Pirates.

RHP Carlos Martinez notched his 16th win Friday night with seven shutout innings, the eighth time in his last nine starts that he gave up two runs for less. Martinez gave up just five hits, walking one and fanning nine as he beat Pittsburgh for the second time this year. If St. Louis makes its way into the Wild Card game on Wednesday night, Martinez is its starter.

LF Matt Holliday (right thumb) was activated off the 15-day DL, but was also told it's unlikely his club option for 2017 will be picked up.

LF Brandon Moss was back in the lineup Friday night, batting sixth and going 1-for-3 with a two-run homer. Moss was enjoying a good season before a monthlong slump dropped his average all the way down to .224 entering the game. Moss, who's second on the team with 28 homers, has only eight hits in his last 98 at-bats and was benched Thursday night for career minor leaguer Jose Martinez.