2B Jedd Gyorko hit his 30th home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning, enabling St. Louis to win a game it had to have. Gyorko's homer was his 23rd since the All-Star break, the most in the National League in that span.

RHP Michael Wacha made it through only one inning in his Saturday start, allowing a three-run home run to Jung Ho Kang before being pulled. Wacha was throwing in the mid-90s, but hasn't been able to locate his pitches with consistency.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal delivered three scoreless innings of relief that helped keep St. Louis afloat until its offense could find answers. The former closer, who has had a rough season, threw a career-high 52 pitches, allowing two hits and fanning four.

C Yadier Molina caught his 145th game of the season, the most by a Cardinals catcher since Ted Simmons back-stopped 155 in 1975. Molina had two more hits and upped his average to .304, almost assuring himself of the fifth .300 season of his career. Molina's 161st hit of the season tied a single-season best, set in 2013.

RHP Adam Wainwright is scheduled to start Sunday's regular season finale against Pittsburgh in Busch Stadium. Wainwright has won his last two starts, including a 12-5 verdict Tuesday night over Cincinnati in which he allowed 10 hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings. He's 2-1 against the Pirates this season in four starts, winning 12-6 on Sept. 5 in PNC Park.