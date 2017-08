RF Stephen Piscotty agreed to a contract extension with the Cardinals. Piscotty, 26, was due $560,400 in 2017. A first-round pick out of Stanford, Piscotty stepped into a full-time role last season when Jason Heyward left in free agency to join the Cubs. Piscotty played in 153 games and hit .273 last year with 22 home runs and 85 RBIs.