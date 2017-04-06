RF Stephen Piscotty passed Major League Baseball's concussion protocol on Wednesday and is eligible to return to action for the Cardinals. Piscotty was attempting to score when he was struck in the head by a throw from Chicago second baseman Javier Baez during Tuesday night's game. Piscotty laid on the ground for a couple of minutes before getting to his feet. He walked off the field under his own power but was removed from the game before the top of the sixth by manager Mike Matheny.