RHP Michael Wacha looked solid in his first start of the season, allowing just three hits and a run over six innings to pick up the win. Wacha looked more like the guy who won four postseason games in 2013 and was an NL All-Star in 2015, hitting the zone's bottom with his fastball and being able to unlock his changeup as a weapon when ahead in the count. That version of Wacha is capable of being a front-line starter.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (right lat strain) threw live batting practice before Saturday's game, a sign that the team has pivoted away from a rehab assignment. Rosenthal's stint on the 10-day DL is scheduled to conclude Sunday and it's likely he'll be activated for a road trip that starts Monday night in Washington. The team sees him as a setup man in the mold of Cleveland's Andrew Miller, able to work multiple innings in high-leverage situations before the ninth inning.

RHP Carlos Martinez takes the ball Sunday when St. Louis concludes its homestand against Cincinnati. Martinez displayed electric stuff on Opening Night against the Chicago Cubs, firing 7 1/3 shutout innings and allowing just six hits while fanning 10 with no walks, but did not factor in the decision after a ninth-inning rally from Chicago. Martinez has experienced success against the Reds, going 5-1 with a 2.76 ERA in 16 career outings, five of which have been starts.

SS Aledmys Diaz recorded the first two-homer game of his career Saturday, knocking in four runs and helping the Cardinals score more runs in one game (10) than they had in the first four (9). Diaz is deadly on pitches on the inner half of the plate because of his quick hands, and jumped on two mistakes in his happy zone from Bronson Arroyo. With Dexter Fowler and Matt Carpenter sandwiching him in the lineup, Diaz could enjoy a big season.

-RF Stephen Piscotty (knee soreness) didn't start Saturday after injuring himself when he was caught stealing in the fourth inning Friday night. Piscotty finished the game, going 0-for-3 with a walk, but it was his second injury of a trying week. On Tuesday night, Piscotty left the game after five innings when he was struck in the left ear with a wild throw as he slid home with the Cardinals' only run in a 2-1 loss to the Cubs.

