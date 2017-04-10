RHP Trevor Rosenthal (right lat strain) threw a bullpen session Sunday and appears likely to be activated from the 10-day DL for the start of a road trip in Washington Monday night. Rosenthal will add a power arm to a bullpen that has allowed homers in four of the season's first five games. He'll serve as a setup man for Seung Hwan Oh.

RHP Carlos Martinez didn't have the stuff or command that he displayed on Opening Night in a brilliant outing against the Chicago Cubs, resulting in his first loss. Martinez was knocked out after five-plus innings, giving up six hits and six runs, five earned, with a walk and three strikeouts. He couldn't put hitters away as easily as he did against Chicago and couldn't quite finish hitters when ahead in counts.

LHP Tyler Lyons (right knee) threw a bullpen session Sunday and said he will make his next rehab start Wednesday night for Triple-A Memphis when it hosts Colorado Springs. Lyons threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings Friday night in New Orleans, allowing three hits and walking one with two strikeouts. Lyons could be ready to return to the Cardinals in early May, and would fill a role as their third lefty in the bullpen.

RF Stephen Piscotty (knee soreness) didn't start for a second straight game, although manager Mike Matheny said on his Sunday morning radio show that he isn't far from returning to the lineup. Piscotty was injured sliding into second on a steal attempt Friday night in the fourth inning of a 2-0 loss to Cincinnati. It is the third game of the last four that Piscotty hasn't started; he didn't start Thursday after getting hit in the left ear with a wild throw Tuesday night.

RHP Adam Wainwright gets the call Monday night when St. Louis opens a three-game series in Washington. Wainwright took a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night, allowing three hits and two runs in five innings with two walks and six strikeouts. Wainwright is 8-3 with a 2.99 ERA in 14 career games against the Nationals, and has won five straight starts against them, pitching to a 1.93 ERA in that span.