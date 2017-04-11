RHP Sam Tuivailala was sent to Triple-A Memphis as the Cardinals brought RHP Trevor Rosenthal (right lat strain) off the disabled list. Tuivailala allowed one run in three innings over three appearances with St. Louis in the season's first week.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (right lat strain) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Monday. He fanned all three batters he faced in the seventh Monday night at Washington and hit the upper 90s on the stadium radar gun. "He was terrific," manager Mike Matheny said. Rosenthal set a Cardinals record with 48 saves in 2015 and had 45 in 2014.

OF Stephen Piscotty (knee soreness) was back in the starting lineup Monday. That gave the Cardinals a big bat in the middle of the lineup for the first game of the series in Washington, and he came through with two hits and two RBIs. He did not start Sunday after he was injured sliding into second on a steal attempt Friday night in the fourth inning of a 2-0 loss to Cincinnati.

RHP Adam Wainwright gave up 11 hits and six runs (five earned) on Monday in the loss at Washington. He has a 7.00 ERA in his first two starts. "I gave up the lead three times," he said after his latest setback.