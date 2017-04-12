OF Randal Grichuk was one of the few bright spots Tuesday for the Cardinals. He hit a solo homer in the fourth and his first career long ball against Washington. He is 2-for-6 in his career against Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez and 1-for-26 against the rest of the Nationals.

RHP Mike Leake will make his second start of the year Wednesday, facing RHP Max Scherzer in Washington. Leake was the hard-luck loser in a 2-0 setback Friday against the Cincinnati Reds. Leake is 3-5 with a 4.71 ERA in 11 career starts against Washington, but has lost his last four decisions. Leake has one win in Washington, coming in his rookie year in 2010 when he played for the Cincinnati Reds and manager Dusty Baker.

RHP Lance Lynn had a rough night Tuesday as the Cardinals continue to slog along. He gave up five hits, including three homers, and six runs (four earned) in five innings and took the loss at Washington."You look at their lineup and they're all going about as good as they can go," Lynn said. "When you see that lineup you know that they're capable of that. I made three mistakes and it cost my three home runs that was pretty much the gist of what happened."

INF Matt Carpenter was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday because of back stiffness. He pinch-hit in the ninth and drew a walk. The Cardinals need all of the help they can get and may use INF/OF Matt Adams for the first time in the series Wednesday in the finale.