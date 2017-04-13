RHP Mike Leake got the win against Washington with seven scoreless innings Wednesday. The Nationals scored 22 runs in the first two games of the series, but Leake (1-1) gave up just four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks to lift the Cardinals, who had lost three in a row and six of seven. "You can't take anything away from Leake," Washington manager Dusty Baker said. "We had him on the ropes and then the pickoff. His ball was moving. His cutter was really working today and his sinker, and he would throw an occasional change-up and breaking ball." Leake had lost his last four decisions against Washington but retired 19 batters in a row at one point. "It is ideal. It is what you ask for in the starting pitcher," Leake said of halting the Cardinals' slide. "They were swinging the bats well. They are a threat at any point."

1B Matt Carpenter had a strong all-around game against Washington on Wednesday. He walked with two outs in the first and then scored on a double by Stephen Piscotty. In the bottom of the first, he tagged Anthony Rendon on a pickoff as the Cardinals escaped from a first-and-third situation with no outs. Carpenter scored twice and had two walks as the Cardinals won 6-1. He was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday with back stiffness.

LF Matt Adams got the start in left on Wednesday against Washington starter Max Scherzer. Adams was hitless in his three at-bats before being taken out for defensive purposes as Randal Grichuk came on to play left. Adams is hitting .143.

RHP Michael Wacha will start Friday in New York against the Yankees for St. Louis, which is off Thursday. Wacha is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA this season and did not pitch in the three-game series in Washington. In his first start, he allowed just three hits and one run in six innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

OF Stephen Piscotty appears to be healthy and it shows. Piscotty had three hits, including a homer, and drove in a career-high five runs Wednesday to help the Cardinals salvage the finale of a three-game series against Washington. Piscotty backed a stellar effort from Mike Leake, who pitched seven scoreless innings. "It is a good win. We needed that," said Piscotty, who returned to the lineup Monday after missing games Saturday and Sunday with a sore knee. "Leake did a tremendous job on the mound. It felt good to get that." Piscotty is now hitting .273.