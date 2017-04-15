1B Matt Carpenter hit his 75th career home run Friday when he hit a two-run shot off RHP Masahiro Tanaka in the first inning. It raised his average to .338 in interleague play but it also was his first extra-base hit of the season.

RHP Michael Wacha struck out eight but also allowed four runs -- three earned -- and nine hits in six innings. He is 4-5 with a 3.45 ERA in six interleague starts. Among the things he said in his postgame comments were his velocity is fine but the location was off at times. "I mean I felt good out there for sure, felt strong just got to be able to locate a little bit better," Wacha said.

SS Aledmys Diaz is the only Cardinal regular hitting over .250. He is 12-for-40 (.300) after getting two hits Friday. He has at least two hits in five of nine games and nine of his hits have gone for extra base hits.