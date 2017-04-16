RHP Carlos Martinez's third start was a unique one and that's an understatement. He struck out 11, two shy of his career high but also issued a career-high eight walks. Despite the struggles with throwing strikes, Martinez only allowed three runs and pitched four shutout innings after allowing a run and four free passes in the opening inning. "I don't think I've ever seen anything like that," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. "When he found the zone, he was electric. But he had trouble staying in it. Amazing that he got into the sixth like he did, as deep as he went, with that many free bases." Martinez joined Wild Bill Hallahan (1930) as the only Cardinal to walk eight and get 11 strikeouts. He is the first pitcher in the majors to do since Hall of Famer LHP Randy Johnson compiled eight walks and 14 strikeouts in a complete game for the Seattle Mariners against Oakland on June 24, 1993.

RF Stephen Piscotty homered in the ninth inning and is one of the few Cardinals hitting in recent games. In his last five games, Piscotty is batting .316 (6-for-19) with two home runs and eight RBI.

C Yadier Molina is hitless in his last 11 at-bats and none of his at-bats Saturday lasted beyond three pitches. Molina also was so frustrated with himself for allowing a wild pitch that he slammed his glove on the dirt behind the plate.

RHP Adam Wainwright can get two somewhat notable achievements Sunday when he faces the Yankees for the first time in his career. His next win will be his 135th and it would move him past Dizzy Dean into sixth place on the Cardinals all-time list. He also is four shy of 1,500 strikeouts and would become the 20th active pitcher to reach it.