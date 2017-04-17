RHP Lance Lynn makes his third start of the season Monday in the series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates and third since returning from elbow ligament replacement surgery that cost him all of last season. Lynn took the loss in his last start Tuesday at Washington, when he allowed six runs (four earned) and five hits in five innings of an 8-3 loss. Lynn will be facing Pittsburgh for the 20th time. In 19 previous appearances (17 starts), he is 5-5 with a 4.74 ERA.

1B Matt Carpenter stayed in the game after getting a finger nail on the ring finger of his right hand bloodied in the first. Carpenter began bleeding after fielding a ground ball by New York CF Aaron Hicks that deflected off his hand and into the glove. A trainer gave him a bandage to stop the finger from continuing to bleed. He went 1-for-3 for the night.

INF/OF Matt Adams was the designated hitter for the second time Sunday. When the team returns to St. Louis, he will start working with former Cardinal Willie McGee to further improve, though the short turnaround following Sunday's game might make it difficult to start it Monday. Adams has made four starts as a left fielder this season after spending most of his career at first base. Adams was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday. His second strikeout occurred with two on in the eighth inning when RHP Dellin Betances threw him three straight breaking balls.

LHP Tyler Lyons (right knee) will make a third rehab start Monday with Triple-A Memphis. Lyons is recovering from knee surgery in November. In his first two starts, Lyons has 10 strikeouts and allowed five hits in 9 1/3 scoreless innings.

C Yadier Molina might have had the game off from the starting lineup if it was not a night game. Instead, manager Mike Matheny opted to play him and Molina ended his 0-for-13 skid with a solo home run to lead off the seventh inning against RHP Michael Pineda.

RHP Adam Wainwright lasted 4 2/3 innings and allowed four runs and 10 hits. It was the second straight start Wainwright allowed double-digit hits and 20th time he allowed at least 10 hits. Wainwright is 0-3 for the second straight year and third time in his career (also 2012). Wainwright has dropped three straight starts for the fourth time in his career and first time since Aug. 31-Sept. 11, 2012.

CF Dexter Fowler broke an 0-for-11 skid with a single in the second inning. Before the game, manager Mike Matheny said Fowler found some mechanical things to tweak so he could see pitches better. "He was all excited today," Matheny said. "He found a couple things he was doing mechanically that was kind of pushing him away from being able to see the ball. That's one of the strengths that he has. Watching him this spring (you saw) how well he tracked. He knows the zone. It's something he's done for a long time." After getting the single, he struck out again and popped out to third base.

RHP Miguel Socolovich saw his ERA rise from 1.50 to 9.00 when he allowed a career-worst five runs and three hits without retiring a batter. Before Sunday, Socolovich's career high for runs was three in relief of RHP Chris Tillman in a 19-7 loss by the Baltimore Orioles on July 16, 2012 at Minnesota