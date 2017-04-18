RHP Seung Hwan Oh picked up the Cardinals' first save of the season in their 13th game, even though he allowed two hits and a run in the ninth. He has allowed at least one run in four of his five appearances this season.

RHP Mike Leake will make his third start of the season on Tuesday night. Leake leads the National League with a 0.60 ERA, allowing one run in 15 innings in his first two starts with one walk and 13 strikeouts, but has only a 1-1 record.

RHP Lance Lynn won his first game of the season on Monday night as he pitched seven shutout innings in the 2-1 victory over the Pirates. Lynn allowed just three hits, walked one and struck out five while also hitting two batters.

1B Matt Carpenter was a late scratch from the lineup for Monday night's game because of a swollen finger. Carpenter injured the finger while fielding a ball during Sunday night's game. The team is hopeful he will be able to play on Tuesday night.

LHP Tyler Lyons made his third rehab start at Triple-A Memphis on Monday. He threw 73 pitches in 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits. Lyons had knee surgery at the end of last season and could make one more start in the minors before the Cardinals have to make a decision about adding him to the roster.

OF Dexter Fowler was 0-for-4 Monday and now has just three hits in his last 30 at-bats as his average for the season fell to .132. He also has drawn only four walks in the Cardinals' 13 games, giving him a .207 on-base percentage out of the leadoff spot.