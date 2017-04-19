RHP Mike Leake continued two trends Tuesday night by going 6 1/3 innings to earn his second win of the young season. Leake gave up just one run on seven hits, walking none and fanning one as his NL-low ERA actually rose a bit to 0.84. It was also the ninth win in the last 11 decisions against Pittsburgh for Leake, who picked up 12 outs via grounders as he was able to work the corners and stay at the knees.

1B Matt Carpenter (finger) didn't start for the second straight game after his nail was ripped off on a bad-hop grounder Sunday night in the first inning at the New York Yankees. Carpenter finished that game but had swelling in the finger following the game and wasn't able to swing the bat properly. Carpenter was available off the bench if needed and could return to the starting lineup on Wednesday.

RHP Michael Wacha gets the call Wednesday when St. Louis finishes its short homestand with the series finale against Pittsburgh. Wacha absorbed a 4-3 loss Friday night at the New York Yankees, giving up nine hits and three earned runs in six innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. In his career against the Pirates, Wacha is 3-2 with a 4.25 ERA in 11 games, 10 of which are starts.

SS Aledmys Diaz went 0-for-4 and is now hitless in his last 18 at-bats, dropping his batting average to .214 in 56 at-bats. Manager Mike Matheny hinted after the game that Diaz might get Wednesday off, which would be the first time he hasn't started a game this year. If that's the case, Greg Garcia might get the call at shortstop with either Jhonny Peralta or Jedd Gyorko drawing into the lineup at third base.

CF Dexter Fowler ripped a leadoff triple in the first for just his second hit in 20 at-bats and scored easily on a check-swing grounder to first by Stephen Piscotty, getting a good jump and sliding under the tag. Fowler also drew a walk and made solid contact in his other two at-bats, both of which resulted in outs. The team's big offseason acquisition, Fowler is 8-for-56 in 14 games with 16 strikeouts, but appears close to breaking out.