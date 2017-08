3B Jedd Gyorko went 3-for-3 with a homer and two doubles. He also walked. He bumped his average from .226 to .294.

RHP Carlos Martinez fell to 0-3 in four starts. After a no-decision in the season opener, Martinez has lost three starts. He was credited with 16 wins in 2016.

INF Jhonny Peralta was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a respiratory infection. Peralta has been bothered by the condition since spring training and was hitting just .120.