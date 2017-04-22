2B Kolten Wong showed signs of heating up Friday, collecting two hits and drawing an intentional walk, giving him hits in four of his last five games and his first multi-hit game of the year. "He's going up there with confidence," manager Mike Matheny said. "On the bases he's looking for opportunities. And he's doing a nice job defensively."

OF Stephen Piscotty was scheduled to have the day off Friday, but he entered the game in the fifth inning when Dexter Fowler had to come out due to soreness in his right heel. Piscotty leads the team with nine RBI this season and is batting .357 with runners in scoring position.

RHP Adam Wainwright broke out of his early season funk Friday, striking out a season-best nine batters while scattering a pair of runs over five innings to earn his first victory of the season. Wainwright hadn't struck out nine batters since May 20 of last season and hadn't won a game since Sept. 27, his penultimate start of the 2016 campaign. He started 2017 0-3 with a 7.24 ERA . Wainwright also had a big night at the plate, driving in a career-high four RBI while hitting his third career home run.

OF Dexter Fowler went 1-for-3 with a sacrfice fly Friday at Milwaukee but left the game after five innings with bursitis in his right heel. Fowler has gotten off to a slow start since signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with St. Louis over the winter; he's batting .179 with two home runs and three RBI. "My heel has been sore for a long time," Fowler said. "It usually loosens up but it didn't loosen up."