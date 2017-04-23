RHP Seung Hwan Oh worked a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his fourth save in five chances this season. Since allowing five runs in his first three outings this season, Oh has held opponents to just one run over his last five appearances with four strikeouts and no walks during that stretch.

RHP Lance Lynn took another step forward Saturday, striking out seven over six innings of work in a 4-1 victory at Milwaukee. Lynn missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery but has struck out 20 in 23 1/3 innings of work this season. "I have confidence in that I'm healthy and again I can trust myself and my stuff," Lynn said. "When it's all said and done, I trust my stuff. I live and die with what I live and die with. I'm not scared of anything when it comes to all my pitches, but then again, I attack. It's a weird thing, but I'm back into being who I am the last two starts. It feels good. Just need to keep rolling."

SS Aledmys Diaz was supposed to get the night off Saturday to rest an nagging back but came in as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and broke a 1-1 tie with his fourth home run of the season. Diaz has appeared in 17 of St. Louis' 18 games this season and is batting .250 with four home runs and six RBIs. "I feel like every time I have the chance to play, I'm going to do it," Diaz said. "But sometimes you have to listen to the trainers and to Mike (Matheny) and take a day off. They say it's pretty early in the season and to make sure I can play the rest of the season."

OF Dexter Fowler was held out of the Cardinals' lineup Saturday at Milwaukee, still feeling discomfort in his heel that forced him out of Friday's game after just five innings. Manager Mike Matheny said Fowler could return Sunday but might get at least one more day off before seeing action again.