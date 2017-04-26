1B Matt Carpenter sat out Tuesday night after being slapped with a one-game suspension for his actions after being ejected Sunday in Milwaukee. Carpenter made contact with plate umpire John Tumpane following his dismissal and chose not to appeal his ban. He was 4-for-15 with a homer and a double during the four-game series in Milwaukee, reaching base seven times.

1B Matt Adams was the beneficiary of 1B Matt Carpenter's suspension, getting his first start of the year at his natural position and going 0-for-2 before leaving after the sixth inning in a double-switch. Adams drew four early-season starts in left field after taking a crash course at the position, but struggled with running clean routes to balls and was eventually benched. Adams is hitting just .172, another reason why his playing time has been scarce lately.

RHP Michael Wacha delivered his fourth straight quality start, allowing five hits and two runs in six innings with a walk and six strikeouts. Wacha staggered through the fourth, giving up both runs and requiring 33 pitches to escape trouble, before retiring seven of the last eight men he faced. Wacha threw strikes on 61 of his 101 pitches, which isn't a great ratio, but made good pitches to keep his team in the game.

RHP Carlos Martinez tries to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when he gets the call in Busch Stadium against Toronto. Martinez was victimized by the home run ball in a 7-5 defeat Thursday night at Milwaukee, giving up a two-run shot and a three-run blast to negate a stretch where he retired 10 hitters in a row. Martinez made one relief appearance against the Blue Jays in 2014, pitching two-thirds of an inning and not allowing a baserunner in a 3-1 loss at Rogers Centre.

RHP Luke Weaver (lower back) threw batting practice Tuesday at the Cardinals' minor league complex in Jupiter, Fla., and could rejoin Triple-A Memphis soon. Weaver, who won his first MLB game last August, exited his first start of the season early on April 6. General manager John Mozeliak said Tuesday that Weaver could be activated in the next week.

