RHP Sam Tuivailala was added to the roster for the nightcap as the 26th man that each team is allowed to employ for doubleheaders. Tuivailala opened the season on the Cardinals' roster but was sent down to Triple-A Memphis after going 0-0 in three outings with a 3.00 ERA. The hard-throwing Tuivailala figures to be riding the shuttle between Memphis and St. Louis for a third straight season, barring drastic changes.

RHP Lance Lynn will take the ball Friday night when St. Louis opens its weekend series with Cincinnati in Busch Stadium. Lynn last worked on Saturday night in Milwaukee, where he pitched six solid innings and notched a 4-1 victory to knock his ERA down to 2.70. In his career against the Reds, Lynn owns an 8-4 record and 3.34 ERA in 17 appearances, including 14 starts, and has fanned 90 batters in 89 innings.

RHP Carlos Martinez still hasn't posted a win after five starts this year, even though he pitched well for most of his six innings in Thursday's opener. Martinez allowed five hits and three runs over six innings, walking three and fanning eight, but hurt himself by walking the bases loaded in the sixth before giving up a two-run single to No. 8 hitter Ryan Goins. Martinez at least managed his first quality start since Opening Night.

RHP Adam Wainwright recorded his second straight win by going 6 1/3 innings in the nightcap, his longest outing of the year. Wainwright gave up nine hits and four runs, walking one and striking out four, and threw 73 of his 105 pitches for strikes. The one concern was that Wainwright didn't miss many bats, generating only six swings and misses, but he was heartened by his improved command.

CF Dexter Fowler looked like the leadoff man the Cardinals envisioned him being in Thursday night's nightcap, going 3-for-4 with two runs and cracking a solo homer. Fowler was a sparkplug for the Chicago Cubs the last two years and has taken some really good at-bats lately, especially at home. In his last four games at Busch, Fowler is 10-of-18 with three homers and a pair of doubles, and has scored a run in five straight home games.