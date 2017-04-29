RHP Mike Leake is scheduled to pitch the middle game of St. Louis' weekend series with Cincinnati, weather permitting, on Saturday. Leake won his third straight start Sunday in Milwaukee, overcoming a season-high three walks in six innings to allow three hits and two runs while fanning five. He has yet to win in five career starts against his former Reds teammates, going 0-3 with a 5.64 ERA, although he was slapped with a tough-luck 2-0 loss on April 7.

RHP Lance Lynn made it three wins in a row by lasting six innings Friday night. Lynn allowed six hits and a run, walking two and striking out five as he improved to 9-4 in his career against Cincinnati and 7-1 at Busch Stadium. Lynn wasn't happy with giving up two hits and a walk to the last three hitters he faced, saying he wants to be more than a six-inning pitcher, but did lower his ERA to 2.45.

3B Jedd Gyorko cracked his fourth homer in the sixth inning, finishing the game 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI while upping his average to .321. Quietly, Gyorko has played a solid third base, making a slew of tough plays and taking advantage of the absence of Opening Night starter Jhonny Peralta (illness) to take the everyday job. Even after Peralta returns, it's hard to see Gyorko losing his job, as he's simply playing too well across the board.

C Yadier Molina went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI on Friday but saved his biggest play for the sixth inning on defense. Molina picked off an unsuspecting Eugenio Suarez at third base after a walk to Devin Mesoraco that temporarily loaded the bases, the 48th pickoff of Molina's career. It ranks tops among active catchers and fourth in MLB history, and it cut off a potentially big two-out rally for Cincinnati.

CF Dexter Fowler apparently didn't get the memo that Busch Stadium has played more as a pitcher's park since opening in 2006. Fowler walloped a two-run homer in the third inning, his fourth of the year -- all at home and all since April 19. Fowler finished with two hits and a walk, marking his fifth straight home game with multiple hits and making him 12-of-22 in that span with six extra-base hits.