2B Kolten Wong stretched his hitting streak to seven games with a game-tying RBI infield single in the eighth, but was part of two plays that hurt St. Louis' chances of winning. He gave up an out on the bases to end the sixth when he was caught in a rundown after rounding third base too far, then committed a throwing error to start the 10th that turned into three unearned runs. Wong continues to be too mistake-prone.

3B Jedd Gyorko enjoyed the fifth two-homer game of his career Monday night, cracking solo shots in the eighth and 10th innings. Gyorko's four hits tied a career high, last set Sept. 23, 2015 against San Francisco while he was still property of San Diego. It was also Gyorko's third straight multi-hit game, tying his career best, and upping his average to .369 while further strengthening his grip on third base.

RHP Michael Wacha failed to notch a quality start for the first time this year, giving up seven hits and four runs over six innings with a walk and five strikeouts. The third inning was a killer for Wacha, who gave up a two-out single to pitcher Zach Davies and then left a pitch out over the plate for Jonathan Villar to blast 450 feet to right-center for a two-run homer. A pair of double plays helped Wacha minimize further damage.

RHP Carlos Martinez makes his sixth attempt at his first victory Tuesday night when St. Louis continues its four-game series with Milwaukee. Martinez was no-decisioned Thursday in the Cardinals' 8-4, 11-inning win over Toronto, giving up five hits and three runs in six innings with three walks and eight strikeouts. Despite absorbing a loss to the Brewers April 20 at Miller Park, Martinez is 4-2 with a 1.95 ERA in 20 career games, nine of them starts, against them.

RF Stephen Piscotty is off to a slow start at the plate this year with a .233 average, but the evidence is there that he's about to bust out. He's drawn walks in five straight games, tying his career high, and has a whopping 16 walks in 73 at-bats, giving him an excellent .380 on-base percentage. Given that Piscotty has shown he'll hit for average in his year and a half in the majors, there will eventually be a market correction and his average will zoom about 40 points north.