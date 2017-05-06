OF Tommy Pham, recalled Friday from Triple-A Memphis, started in enter against the Braves and hit a two-run homer in his second at-bat. He had a double his first time up. Pham had a .283 batting average and .371 on-base percentage in 25 games for Memphis, hitting four homers and driving in 19 runs.

RHP Mike Leake (3-1, 1.35 ERA) tries to build off an impressive April as he faces the Braves in Atlanta on Saturday night. He led all National League starters in ERA last month and was fifth with a 0.99 WHIP while going 5-for-5 in quality starts and not allowing a home run. Leake has fared well in his career against the Braves, going 4-2 with a 1.98 ERA in eight starts.

RHP Lance Lynn (4-1) won his fourth straight start, lowering his ERA to 2.04 with six scoreless innings on Friday against the Braves. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out six. Lynn has pitched 25 innings during his four-game winning streak and surrendered just two runs and 16 hits.

2B Kolten Wong extended his career-best hitting streak to 10 games with a fourth-inning single Friday against the Braves. He is hitting .429 (15-for-35) during his streak, which dates to April 23.

RF Stephen Piscotty was placed on the 10-day disabled Friday because of a strained right hamstring sufferedThursday against Milwaukee as he ran out a ground ball in the second inning. The decision was made after Piscotty was examined Friday morning in St. Louis after staying behind when the Cardinals travelled to Atlanta.

3B Jhonny Peralta, on the 10-day disabled list since April 20 because of an upper-respiratory infection, began a minor league rehab assignment at Single A Palm Beach on Friday and was 0-for-2 with a strikeout while playing three innings against Lakeland. He had just a .120 batting average in eight games before going on the DL

CF Dexter Fowler, who suffered a strained right shoulderThursday driving to make a diving catch in the third inning, reported improvement Friday. He is listed as day to day after being examined in St. Louis and then joining the team for the series in Atlanta.