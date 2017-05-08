OF Tommy Pham was 4-for-5 and had two home runs on Sunday, giving him three for the series. It was the fourth two-homer game of his career. Pham was recalled from Triple-A on Friday and went 6-for-12 in the series with five RBIs and three runs scored.

OF Jose Martinez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin injury. Martinez was injured while running out a ground ball in the first inning on Saturday.

OF Magneuris Sierra was recalled from Class A Palm Beach to replace Jose Martinez. Sierra was in the starting lineup on Sunday and got his first major-league hit but was picked off. Sierra was hitting .272 with four triples in 20 games. In 161 career games in the minors, Sierra was hitting .297 with 81 stolen bases. He was the organization's Minor League Player of the Year in 2014.

OF Matt Carpenter has homered in three straight games. He has reached safely in seven straight games and is batting .375 (9-for-24) with four homers and eight walks over that stretch.

2B Kolten Wong extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games with a double. It was his only hit in seven at-bats on Sunday. He is batting .362 (17-for-47) during the streak, which began on April 23.

RHP Carlos Martinez (1-3, 3.75 ERA) will make his seventh start of the season. Martinez broke a three-game losing streak in his last start when he went 7 1/3 innings against the Brewers and earned his first win of the season. Martinez has been victimized by lack of support; the Cardinals score only 1.75 runs for him, the second-lowest figure in the league. In three career starts against Miami, Martinez is 1-1 with a 5.21 ERA.