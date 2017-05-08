FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 9, 2017 / 2:41 AM / 3 months ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Tommy Pham was 4-for-5 and had two home runs on Sunday, giving him three for the series. It was the fourth two-homer game of his career. Pham was recalled from Triple-A on Friday and went 6-for-12 in the series with five RBIs and three runs scored.

OF Jose Martinez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin injury. Martinez was injured while running out a ground ball in the first inning on Saturday.

OF Magneuris Sierra was recalled from Class A Palm Beach to replace Jose Martinez. Sierra was in the starting lineup on Sunday and got his first major-league hit but was picked off. Sierra was hitting .272 with four triples in 20 games. In 161 career games in the minors, Sierra was hitting .297 with 81 stolen bases. He was the organization's Minor League Player of the Year in 2014.

OF Matt Carpenter has homered in three straight games. He has reached safely in seven straight games and is batting .375 (9-for-24) with four homers and eight walks over that stretch.

2B Kolten Wong extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games with a double. It was his only hit in seven at-bats on Sunday. He is batting .362 (17-for-47) during the streak, which began on April 23.

RHP Carlos Martinez (1-3, 3.75 ERA) will make his seventh start of the season. Martinez broke a three-game losing streak in his last start when he went 7 1/3 innings against the Brewers and earned his first win of the season. Martinez has been victimized by lack of support; the Cardinals score only 1.75 runs for him, the second-lowest figure in the league. In three career starts against Miami, Martinez is 1-1 with a 5.21 ERA.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.