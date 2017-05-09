CF Magneuris Sierra, a 21-year-old who had never played above High-A ball before Sunday, went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in his second major-league game. Sierra, an accomplished defensive player, has been a surprise with the bat so far for St. Louis.

RHP Carlos Martinez drove in a career-high four runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals past the Miami Marlins on Monday night. Martinez, who had been hitless in 11 at-bats this season, went 2-for-3 with a double and a single. Six runners scored while he was at the plate, although he only got credit for four RBIs as two came in on an error. As a pitcher on Monday, Martinez (2-3) allowed five hits, two walks and three runs in six frames.

INF Jhonny Peralta (upper-respiratory illness) is set to return from the disabled list this week. In eight games this year, Peralta is batting just .120. However, Peralta, who turns 35 on May 28, is a career .267 hitter with a .753 OPS, and his versatility figures to help the Cards.

CF Dexter Fowler (shoulder) missed his fourth straight start Monday. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said after Monday's game that Fowler has done some throwing and is nearing a return. Fowler is off to a slow start this season, batting .221. However, he has four homers, three doubles and two triples, and he gives the team a spark from the leadoff spot.