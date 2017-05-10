RHP Lance Lynn (4-1, 2.04 ERA) will start against the Marlins on Wednesday -- two days before his 30th birthday. Lynn is an impressive 25 wins above .500 for his career with a 65-40 record, and he is 4-0 with a 3.05 ERA in six appearances against the Marlins. In fact, he has won all four of his career starts against the Marlins. Lynn has been hot lately and takes a 10-inning scoreless streak into Wednesday's game. He is one six major league pitchers with an active four-game win streak. His overall ERA this season ranks second in the majors, trailing team Mike Leake (1.79). Lynn has held right-handed hitters to a .118 batting average, the most successful rate of any pitcher in the National League.

2B Kolten Wong had his career-long 13-game hit streak snapped. Wong went 0-for-4 and is hitting .267. He is in the leadoff spot while CF Dexter Fowler battles to return to full-time duty. Fowler has a lat injury.

LHP Tyler Lyons was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Peoria. He had been placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 2 because of a right intercostal strain. Lyons had made only two relief appearances, covering three innings, since he was activated from the DL on April 20. He missed the start of the season while recovering from offseason knee surgery.

RHP Adam Wainwright held the Marlins scoreless through four innings. He also allowed just one run through five. But then the Marlins scored four runs in the sixth. In the end, Wainwright allowed four hits, three walks, one hit batter and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. He threw 97 pitches, just 54 for strikes. He escaped with a no-decision.

CF Dexter Fowler, who has missed five straight starts due to a lat injury, slashed a go-ahead single in the top of the ninth as St. Louis rallied to a 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Marlins Park. It was his first pinch hit of any kind since 2014. Fowler said after the game that it is hard to remain "engaged" when not in the game, but he was able to focus on his big hit.

RHP Miguel Socolovich, a 30-year-old native of Venezuela, earned his first career save on Monday night, pitching three innings in a run-away 9-4 Cards win. Socolovich, who signed with the Boston Red Sox as a teenager in 2004, has made a long journey to the majors. He had Tommy John surgery in 2005, was traded to the Chicago White Sox in 2008 and signed a minor league deal with the Baltimore Orioles in 2012. He made his big-league debut that year with the Orioles and then made three more organization stops -- Chicago Cubs, Japan and the New York Mets -- before joining the Cards in 2014, His big-league totals include a 5-2 record and a 3.66 ERA, and all five wins have come with the Cards.