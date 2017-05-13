OF Jose Martinez (groin) said he is making progress from the injury that landed him on the DL Sunday. Martinez was injured Saturday night in a 5-3 win at Atlanta when he tried to beat out a chopper in the first inning and left the game with a grade 2 strain. Martinez has been able to take swings since the injury but hasn't yet been able to run, and he'll obviously need to be able to do that before the club can think about activating him by next weekend.

RHP Mike Leake didn't have his best stuff or command but still managed his seventh straight quality start even though he absorbed his second loss of the year on Friday night. Leake gave up five hits and two runs in six innings, walking three and fanning five. Both runs were solo homers off Willson Contreras' bat, although Chicago barreled perhaps a half-dozen other pitches, some of which found gloves for ringing outs. Leake's ERA rose to 1.94.

RHP Carlos Martinez gets the call Saturday when St. Louis plays the middle game of its three-game set with the Chicago Cubs in Busch Stadium. Martinez has won his last two starts, bagging a 9-4 decision Monday night in Miami on the strength of six solid innings on the mound and a four-RBI night at the plate. Martinez is 3-3 with a 4.45 ERA in 10 career starts against Chicago, including a 10-strikeout outing on Opening Night in 7 1/3 scoreless innings.

CF Dexter Fowler (right shoulder) returned to the starting lineup Friday night after a six-game hiatus, although he knocked in the winning run Tuesday and Wednesday night as a pinch-hitter in Miami. Fowler was injured in the third inning of a 5-4 loss on May 4 to Milwaukee when he dived for and missed Hernan Perez's double to the gap in left-center field. Fowler walked twice in four plate appearances but was picked off first base to end the seventh inning.

