OF Magneuris Sierra made his home debut Saturday, playing right field. He had not started a game in right field since July 1, 2014, when he started his second of two career games in that position for the rookie level Gulf Coast League Cardinals. Sierra had two hits and drove in his first run, and has at least one hit in all five games he has played (8-of-20).

RHP Michael Wacha will not pitch until next Friday, a span of 12 days between starts. Wacha's scheduled day to pitch was Saturday but the Cardinals elected to skip him through this turn of the rotation to give him extra rest. He has dealt with a stress reaction in his shoulder in the past few seasons.

RHP Carlos Martinez earned the victory Saturday, allowing five hits over 6 2/3 innings. He had given up only one run before Ian Happ knocked him out of the game with a two-run homer in the seventh. Martinez had two hits of his own, driving in his fifth run of the season with a suicide squeeze bunt in the third.

3B Jhonny Peralta is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis on Sunday. Peralta has been on the disabled list since April 17 because of a bad reaction to medicine he was taking for an upper respiratory infection. He played in three games at Class A Palm Beach last week, going 2-of-8.

RHP Adam Wainwright starts Sunday's series finale against the Cubs. Wainwright makes his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.37 ERA and has not been involved in the decision in his last two starts. He has allowed four or more runs in five of his seven starts this season and only once has he pitched more than 5 1/3 innings.