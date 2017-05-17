RHP Mike Leake will start Wednesday night's game for the Cardinals. It will be only his third career start against the Red Sox, both of the others coming in 2014 when he was with the Reds. Leake is 4-2 this season with a 1.94 ERA. He has faced only three current Red Sox players for eight or more at-bats in his career, Hanley Ramirez (9) and Mitch Moreland and Chris Young (8 each).

LHP Tyler Lyons, on the DL because a strained ribcage muscle, is scheduled to make his third rehab start, this one at Double-A Springfield, on Saturday. Lyons, who missed the first part of the season while recovering from offseason knee surgery, already has started one game at Class A Peoria and one at Triple-A Memphis. He is expected to return to the majors sometime next week.

OF Stephen Piscotty began a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on Tuesday night, going 0-for-3. He also drew a walk and had an RBI on a groundout. He has been on the DL since May 5 because of a strained hamstring. Piscotty is expected to play three games before rejoining the Cardinals on Friday.

3B Jhonny Peralta is on a rehab assignment, at Triple-A Memphis, after recovering from a bad reaction to medicine for an upper respiratory illness. Peralta, who also could return to the Cardinals on Friday, was 1-of-4 on Tuesday and is now 4-of-11 in three games. Like Piscotty, the Cardinals expect Peralta to rejoin the major league team this weekend.

RHP John Gant, who has been on the disabled list since the start of the season because of a groin injury, was activated on Tuesday and optioned to Triple-A Memphis, where he is expected to start on Wednesday. Gant was one of the players acquired by the Cardinals in the offseason trade that sent LHP Jaime Garcia to the Braves.