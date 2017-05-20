OF Magneuris Sierra was optioned to Double-A Springfield to make room for Peralta on the roster. While Sierra didn't stay with St. Louis long, he certainly whetted a lot of fans' appetites with his play after being promoted May 7 from Palm Beach, going 11-for-30 with eight runs and giving the team a badly needed injection of speed. Sierra has put himself on the radar for a possible September promotion because of his speed and defensive ability.

RHP Michael Wacha pitched six scoreless innings Friday night, leaving the game with a 2-0 lead that the bullpen promptly blew in the seventh. But Wacha was excellent in his first start since May 7, allowing only four hits and walking three while striking out five. It was his first scoreless start since last year's home opener against Milwaukee.

RHP Carlos Martinez gets the start Saturday night when St. Louis continues its weekend series with San Francisco in Busch Stadium. Martinez has won his last three starts, including a 5-3 verdict May 13 against the Chicago Cubs in which he worked 6 2/3 innings to square his record at 3-3. Martinez is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA as a starter against the Giants, beating them on June 5, 2016, as he gave up three runs in six innings of a 6-3 victory.

RF Stephen Piscotty (hamstring) resumed his rehab assignment Friday night at Springfield, a night after he left a game in the second inning when he tweaked his knee, and went 1-for-3. Piscotty has been on the 10-day DL since May 5 after injuring himself trying to beat out an infield hit on May 4 in a loss to Milwaukee. Piscotty is batting .241 with two homers and 11 RBI in 79 at-bats.

3B Jhonny Peralta (upper respiratory condition) was activated from the 10-day DL Friday, singling as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and scoring on Dexter Fowler's three-run homer. Peralta went 6-for-19 in six rehab games between Class A Palm Beach and Triple-A Memphis, doubling and knocking in a pair of runs. Peralta missed just over a month with the condition, landing on the DL on April 17 after going 3-for-25 in the Cardinals' first 12 games.