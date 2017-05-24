LF Randal Grichuk exhibited his speed by scoring the tying run in the ninth inning from second base on a wild pitch by Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw to force extra innings. Grichuk went 1-for-4.

RHP Lance Lynn delivered a solid performance and matched LHP Clayton Kershaw's for much of the Tuesday contest. Neither pitcher factored into the decision, but it was entertaining to watch the duel. "This one was pretty special," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of the duel. Lynn struck out 10, walked two and yielded two hits in eight innings on 123 pitches, 76 strikes. The lone run he allowed was a solo home run to C Yasmani Grandal in the first inning. Lynn recorded his ninth game with at least 10 strikeouts and his first since May 1, 2015, against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

LHP Tyler Lyons was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, returning from a right intercostal strain. Lyons has a 3.00 ERA in two games this season. He had been out since May 2.

SS Aledmys Diaz smacked a leadoff double, his ninth two-bagger of the season, off Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning. However, the Cardinals failed to cash it in, and Kershaw retired the next three batters. Diaz has hit in eight of his past 10 games, batting .293 with three doubles and an RBI since May 10.

C Yadier Molina went 1-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to 12 games on Tuesday. Molina is batting .278 with two home runs and five RBIs during the streak.