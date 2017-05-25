RHP Mike Leake (5-2) baffled the Dodgers for most of the eight innings he pitched and lowered his National League-leading ERA to 1.91. Leake gave up a run on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks in eight innings. He threw 98 pitches, 60 for strikes. The Cardinals took advantage of an erratic performance by Dodgers LHP Rich Hill and staked Leake to an advantage that he refused to relinquish. "Anytime you can get a lead it's always nice to be able to not have that pressure," Leake said. "But sometimes having low-scoring games help you stay (focused) in the game. It was a good all-around game, great defense. (Shortstop Aledmys) Diaz made quite a few great plays. The infield was working hard today."

1B Matt Carpenter became the fastest Cardinal to reach 400 walks (759 games) by reaching in the third inning off LHP Rich Hill. That topped former Cardinal Albert Pujols' mark in 789 contests.

INF Jedd Gyorko went 3-for-4 with two runs and a walk for his 12th multi-hit game of the season. Gyorko, who is hitting .331, has hit safely in 15 of his past 16 games on the road. He is batting .390 with three home runs and 11 RBIs during that stretch.

C Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a solo home run in the seventh off RHP Sergio Romo. It was the fourth homer for Molina this season. "Good at-bats and just fun to watch him to do his thing on a consistent basis," St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. "Looks strong, feels good and he's taking real strong at-bats. He's got just a great idea of how to play the game."

CF Dexter Fowler is 0-for-9 in the series with four strikeouts dropping the leadoff hitter's batting average to .206. In May, Fowler is batting .163 with two home runs and 11 RBis in 43 at-bats. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny isn't overly concerned though. "I know the kind of hitter that he is and can be, so I don't make too many conclusions or make radical adjustments right now because he's shown the kind of hitter that he can be," Matheny said.