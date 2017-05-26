3B Jedd Gyorko remained a tough out Thursday, going 2-for-4 for his 13th multi-hit game of the season. Gyorko has reached base in 19 of his past 21 games, batting .352 with four home runs and 13 RBIs during the run.

RHP Michael Wacha (2-2) got knocked around in one of his worst outings of the season Thursday. Wacha was charged with a season-high six runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks in four-plus innings at Dodger Stadium. Wacha said his breaking ball wasn't effective, forcing him to compromise his pitches. "They did a good job battling," said Wacha, who hadn't given up six runs since the Colorado Rockies tagged him for that many on May 19, 2016. "Whenever I'd get ahead, they'd battle to get a full count. (They) put up good at-bats. In some of those cases, I wasn't able to finish them off."

C Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 14 games with an RBI single in the first inning Thursday. Molina was 2-for-4 for his ninth multi-hit game of the season. Molina is hitting .279 with three home runs and eight RBIs during the streak.

CF Dexter Fowler ended his 0-for-20 skid with a first-inning single Thursday. Fowler finished 1-for-5. Before the game, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny reiterated his confidence in Fowler despite the recent slump. Fowler is hitting .205 with six homers and 18 RBIs.