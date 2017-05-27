OF/1B Jose Martinez (left groin strain) began a rehab assignment with Class A Palm Beach that can last up to 20 days. He has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 7. In 20 games with the Cardinals this season, Martinez is hitting .313 (15-for-48) with one homer and four RBIs.

RHP Carlos Martinez allowed six hits and three runs in 7 1/3 innings with two walks and nine strikeouts. He lost for the first time to the Rockies. In eight games (four starts) against them, Martinez is 2-1 with a 6.11 ERA (28 innings, 19 earned runs).

OF Stephen Piscotty left the team for personal reasons. Manager Mike Matheney said, "We sent Steve home to take care of some things on a personal level." Matheny said no corresponding roster move had been made, Piscotty had not been placed on the bereavement list and he did not know when Piscotty would return. Piscotty, who is hitting .224 with two homers and 12 RBI in 30 games, was getting a scheduled day off and was not in the lineup. Since returning from the disabled list Saturday, following a right hamstring strain, Piscotty is 3-for-19 in five games, four starts.

SS Greg Garcia batted second for the third time this year. He went 0-for-3 but was robbed of a hit leading off the seventh when LF Ian Desmond made a diving grab of Garcia's sinking liner. Before the game, manager Mike Matheny said of putting Garcia in the second spot, "Love his at-bats off the bench. No matter whether you bring him in late against a closer or a set-up guy, just grinding through. He doesn't flinch. I think he's a guy that can make things happen. In a stadium like this, he can put together an at-bat, put pressure on the defense."

C Yadier Molina singled in the second to extend his hitting streak to 15 games and was robbed of a hit in the eigthth by third baseman Nolan Arenado, who made a sweeping stop of Molina's hard smash. Molina is one game shy of his career-high hitting streak, having hit safely in 16 consecutive games from July 8-Aug. 2, 2016. During his current streak, Molina is hitting .281 (18-for-64).