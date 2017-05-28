RHP John Brebbia had his contract selected from Triple-A Memphis, where he was 1-1 with three saves and a 1.69 ERA in 15 games (one start) with 29 strikeouts and five walks in 26 2/3 innings. He has not allowed a run in his past nine appearances, a span covering 15 innings in which he has allowed three hits with 19 strikeouts. Brebbia, who turns 27 on Tuesday, spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons playing in an independent league. The Cardinals selected him from Arizona in the Rule V draft in December. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, said Brebbia has touched 96 mph with his fastball and sits around 94 mph. Matheny, who said he spoke with Memphis manager Stubby Clapp on Saturday, said of Brebbia, "He shows the ability to do a little bit of everything, and he's doing it well. Take a guy with a good arm, who's had some success. It's a great opportunity to throw him in the mix."

2B Kolten Wong was a late scratch from the lineup because of left elbow stiffness. Discomfort in the elbow caused Wong to miss three games last week. Greg Garcia, who started at shortstop Friday night when Aledyms Diaz was rested, replaced Wong at second base and in the eighth spot in the lineup. "Just a late scratch," manager Mike Matheny said of Wong. "We were walking out basically ready to exchange lineup cards, and it tightened up while he was doing swings. It's a little concerning that it popped up again. We just have to continue to monitor it."

OF Stephen Piscotty was not at the ballpark for the second straight game. Before Friday's game, manager Mike Matheny said "we sent Steve home to take care of some things on a personal level." On Saturday, Matheny said Piscotty's situation was the "same as yesterday" and no roster move was made involving him.

RHP Adam Wainwright gave up three singles in seven scoreless innings with one walk and six strikeouts. It was his 330th appearance for the Cardinals, tying him with Larry Jackson for 10th all-time in franchise history. Wainwright has won his past eight starts against the Rockies. In 15 career games (10 starts) against them, Wainwright is 10-1 with a 1.56 ERA. And while Coors Field can be cruel on pitchers, it doesn't faze Wainwright. In six games (four starts) there, he is 4-0 with a 2.21 ERA.

RHP Miguel Socolovich was designated for assignment. In 15 games with the Cardinals, Socolovich was 0-1 with an 8.68 ERA, allowing 27 hits, including four homers, in 18 2/3 innings with an opponents batting average of .338. On Friday, he gave up five hits and four runs in one-third of an inning. Said manager Mike Matheny: "There's sometimes you got to do something different, do something different for 'Soco,' too. Never know how all this plays out with him, having to get through waivers and see where he goes from there. He's been great for us. A great teammate, he's gotten some big outs for us in dfferent situations. Just having one of those starts of the season where you got to do something different."