RHP John Brebbia made his major league debut Sunday. He joined the Cardinals on Saturday after they selected his contract from Triple-A Memphis. The Rockies scored four runs in the eighth, which ended when Brebbia took over for Matt Bowman and got Trevor Story, the only batter he faced, to fly out and end the inning.

INF Paul DeJong had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis, made his major league debut Sunday in the ninth as a pinch hitter and homered off Rockies closer Greg Holland on a 1-0 fastball. "I was just looking for a fastball early in the count," said DeJong, who was on deck to pinch hit when the eighth inning ended. "First pitch, ball. I was just looking for something down the middle and got what I would want to get and put a good swing on it. I was pretty amped. I couldn't really feel my legs. I just kept watching it, and it kept going. It was amazing." DeJong, who was hitting .294 with a team-leading 11 homers and 31 RBIs in 46 games at Memphis -- 37 at shortstop, four at second base and three at third base. DeJong is the ninth player in Cardinals history to homer on his first major league at-bat and first since pitcher Mark Worrell on June 5, 2008, in the second game of a doubleheader at Washington.

2B Kolten Wong (left elbow stiffness) was placed on the 10-day disabled retroactive to Saturday. He was in the lineup Saturday but was scratched just prior to the start of the game after taking one swing in the indoor batting cage right before the game. "I came running up to the trainer to try and loosen it up, and it just wouldn't," Wong said. "It's still tight today. It literally feels like something's holding my elbow from straightening out. It's been affecting my swing, too. It's cutting my swing off. Even my last swing the night before, I lined out to center and it was a one-handed swing. I tried to fight through it and it kept tightening up, tightening up and it eventually got to this point now." Wong, who will be examined and undergo tests Monday in St. Louis, said he first felt tightness in the elbow May 21 but it had gotten to the point where it was playable. Manager Mike Matheny said, "I thought it was something in the past. Everything we were getting from the medical team, all the treatments were going well. For that to happen, put us on high alert. We're short on our bench already (because outfielder Stephen Piscotty is away from the team for personal reasons).

OF Keon Broxton moved into the Brewers' leadoff spot Sunday afternoon, replacing slumping 2B Jonathan Vilar. Broxton is batting .318 (27-for-85) this month with five doubles, two triples -- including one Sunday - four home runs and 11 RBIs.

CF Dexter Fowler went 3-for-5 Sunday. It was his third three-hit game of the season and first since April 27 in the second game of the doubleheader against Toronto. Fowler went 6-for-12 with two doubles and two runs scored in the series, raising his average to .228.