3B Jedd Gyorko was scratched from Tuesday night's lineup after his wife went into labor with the couple's third child. Gyorko has been arguably the team's best player so far this season, batting .316 with eight homers and 22 RBIs in 42 games while playing solid defense. It's been a solid followup to 2016, when Gyorko hit a career-high 30 homers.

RHP Michael Wacha couldn't command his pitches and put hitters away, resulting in the team's shortest start of the year. Wacha lasted only three innings, giving up five hits and four runs, three earned, while walking two and whiffing four. He threw 77 pitches, running up seven three-ball counts, six of them turning to 3-2 counts, and lost his second straight start to Los Angeles.

RHP Carlos Martinez will get the start Wednesday night when St. Louis continues its four-game series with Los Angeles. Martinez is coming off a 10-0 loss Friday night at Colorado that saw him log a quality start, allowing three runs in 7 1/3 innings. Martinez is 2-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 career innings against the Dodgers, covering seven appearances (six starts).

OF Stephen Piscotty missed his fifth straight game Tuesday night for personal reasons, although he should be available to play on Wednesday night. Piscotty left the team prior to its series Friday night in Colorado. It's been a rough season so far for Piscotty, who spent time on the 10-day DL this month with a hamstring injury and is hitting just .224 in 98 at-bats.

INF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation ) still has not been cleared to throw at the team's minor league facility in Sarasota, Fla. "He's getting pretty close to that," manager Buck Showalter said. Flaherty was already given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right shoulder. There is no set timeline for his return.

INF Jhonny Peralta started in place of Gyorko at 3B Tuesday night, batting sixth and going 1-for-3 with a walk. Peralta started for the 12th time this year after missing over a month with an upper respiratory infection that landed him on the 10-day DL April 17. In 44 at-bats this year, Peralta is hitting .204 with no RBIs or extra-base hits.