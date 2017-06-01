3B Jedd Gyorko returned to the lineup Wednesday night after leaving the team Tuesday when his wife went into labor and gave birth to their third child. The plan is for Gyorko to play Thursday before staying behind for the team's weekend series at the Chicago Cubs in order to take paternity leave. Gyorko is batting .316 with eight homers and 22 RBIs.

RHP Carlos Martinez showcased ace stuff with the toughness a No. 1 starter has to have Wednesday night, shutting down Los Angeles for eight innings to post his fourth win. Martinez gave up only four hits and a run, walking three and striking out nine in a 106-pitch outing. His last inning was his best, as he rolled through it in 1-2-3 fashion, fanning the last two men he faced.

RHP Adam Wainwright will take the mound Thursday when St. Louis finishes its four-game home series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wainwright is coming off seven shutout innings Saturday night at Coors Field, leading the Cardinals to a 3-0 win over Colorado. He has allowed only a run in his last three starts, covering 20 1/3 innings. Wainwright is 4-5 with a 2.90 ERA in 14 career outings against Los Angeles.

RHP Jonathan Broxton was handed his unconditional release by St. Louis on Wednesday. The two-time National League All-Star has been ineffective this year, going 0-1 with a 6.89 ERA in 20 appearances out of the bullpen. Broxton allowed 34 baserunners in 15 2/3 innings this year for St. Louis, giving up two runs Tuesday night in his final outing for the team.

RHP John Gant was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to replace RHP Jonathan Broxton, who was released Wednesday. Acquired from Atlanta in the offseason, Gant started the year on the disabled list with a right groin strain before making three appearances at Memphis, going 0-1 with a 2.19 ERA ini 12 1/3 innings. Gant made his big league debut with the Braves last year, going 1-4 with a 4.86 ERA in 20 games and 50 innings.