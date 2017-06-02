RHP Lance Lynn takes the ball Friday when St. Louis starts a three-game weekend series at the Chicago Cubs. Lynn is coming off an 8-4 loss Sunday at Colorado that saw him allow four runs in five innings while dealing with a blister on the index finger of his pitching hand. In his career against Chicago, Lynn is 6-6 with a 4.11 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts).

3B Jedd Gyorko will miss games Friday and Saturday at the Chicago Cubs as he will go on the paternity list. Gyorko, who was 3-for-4 with a double Thursday, missed Tuesday night's loss to the Dodgers as his wife gave birth to the couple's third child. He is scheduled to return for the series finale Sunday night, when he should return to the cleanup spot in the lineup.

OF Stephen Piscotty revealed the reason for his five-game absence from the Cardinals. His mother, Gretchen, has been diagnosed with ALS, a prognosis of which she informed her family May 24. Piscotty stayed with his family until Tuesday and then came back to St. Louis, and has been in the lineup the last two games, going 2-for-6.

RHP Jack Flaherty, considered one of the organization's top pitching prospects, earned a promotion Thursday from Double-A Springfield to Triple-A Memphis. Flaherty quickly proved himself too good for the Texas League, going 7-2 in 10 starts with a 1.42 ERA and averaging nearly a strikeout per inning. Flaherty's first Triple-A start will be Friday against Omaha.

RHP Adam Wainwright was brilliant on the mound and at bat in a 2-0 victory Thursday over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wainwright pitched six scoreless innings to earn the victory, fanning six and allowing only four hits. He provided the only runs of the game with a two-run homer, the 10th long ball of his career and fourth in the last two seasons.