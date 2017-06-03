OF Mangeuris Sierra was 1-for-2 with an RBI and walk. Called up Friday from Double-A Springfield for his second stint with the club, he has now hit safely in eight straight games to start his big league career and is tied with Homer Smoot (1902) for the longest career-opening hitting streak by a Cardinal since 1900.

RHP Mike Leake (5-3, 2.24 ERA) makes his 11th start of the season on Saturday. He's coming off Monday's 5-1 Cardinals loss to the Dodgers. He allowed four runs and six hits in seven innings. "He's had a tough pace to keep up with what he's been able to do this year," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny told reporters. "He's been as good as anybody in the league." Leake leads the National League in ERA and is near the top in other categories. He's 9-6 with a 3.50 ERA in 24 career starts against Chicago but has lost four of his last five (including one no-decision) after beating the Cubs in five straight starts.

B Jedd Gyorko was placed on paternity leave after Thursday's game. His wife gave birth this week to their third child, a girl named Brooklyn Ellee. Gyorko is eighth in the National League with a .321 batting average.

CF Dexter Fowler received his 2016 World Series ring before Friday's game, which he earned last year as a member of the Chicago Cubs. Fowler homered off right-hander John Lackey to start the game. "I know John and John knows me," Fowler said. "He's going to come after me from the beginning, so it was a matter of getting a good pitch to hit." Fowler was 1-for-3 plus a walk.