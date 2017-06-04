FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 5, 2017 / 3:09 AM / 2 months ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Tommy Pham went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored on Saturday against the Cubs. He has scored a run in six of his last seven games. He's batting .305.

RHP Mike Leake (5-4, 2.64 ERA) allowed a season-high five runs in 6 2/3 innings Saturday against the Cubs. Four of those runs scored in the seventh inning. He is 0-2 with a 5.93 ERA in his last two starts after he was 5-2 with a 1.91 ERA in his first nine starts.

INF Matt Carpenter was out of the starting lineup Saturday against the Cubs. He's hitting .216 and on an 0-for-7 streak.

C Yadier Molina hit his sixth home run of the season on Saturday against Cubs LHP Jon Lester. Molina has hit three home runs this season against Chicago. It was his first home run at Wrigley Field since Aug. 17, 2013. He's now batting .250.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.