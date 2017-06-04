LF Tommy Pham went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored on Saturday against the Cubs. He has scored a run in six of his last seven games. He's batting .305.

RHP Mike Leake (5-4, 2.64 ERA) allowed a season-high five runs in 6 2/3 innings Saturday against the Cubs. Four of those runs scored in the seventh inning. He is 0-2 with a 5.93 ERA in his last two starts after he was 5-2 with a 1.91 ERA in his first nine starts.

INF Matt Carpenter was out of the starting lineup Saturday against the Cubs. He's hitting .216 and on an 0-for-7 streak.

C Yadier Molina hit his sixth home run of the season on Saturday against Cubs LHP Jon Lester. Molina has hit three home runs this season against Chicago. It was his first home run at Wrigley Field since Aug. 17, 2013. He's now batting .250.