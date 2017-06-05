OF Magneuris Sierra was optioned to Double-A Springfield before Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Sierra has hit safely in all eight games he has played in the majors. He is the first player to accomplish that feat for the Cardinals since Homer Smoot in 1902.

3B Jedd Gyorko went 1-for-4 against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night after being activated from the paternity list. Gyorko and his wife welcomed a girl, Brooklyn Ellee, on Tuesday. The couple also has 3-year-old twin boys. "We're happy to have him back," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. "He's had such a great season." Gyorko is hitting .319 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs in 45 games.

RHP Michael Wacha's recent struggles continued as he allowed six runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. Wacha walked four, struck out five and gave up two home runs. His season ERA has ballooned to 4.67 as he has given up 15 earned runs in his last 11 1/3 innings.

RF Stephen Piscotty belted his third home run of the season and his first since April 15 when he went deep against Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks on Sunday. Piscotty has reached base safely in 10 of 19 plate appearances since May 31. He is hitting .241 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 35 games.

C Yadier Molina notched his fourth stolen base of the season Sunday night against the Chicago Cubs. In 48 games, Molina already has more stolen bases than in any of his past four seasons. He is hitting .250 with six home runs and 23 RBIs in 48 games this season.