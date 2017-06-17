RHP John Brebbia has impressed manager Mike Matheny after he threw two scoreless innings and allowed just one hit Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers. That lowered his ERA to 2.08 this year in eight appearances out of the bullpen. "Just one of those great surprises for our club," Matheny said Friday. "He is doing a great job. I didn't know much about him."

2B Paul DeJong, in his 14th big league game, had three straight hits Friday, with a two-run homer. That was his second career homer and he ended the night with three RBIs. He became just the third St. Louis player to collects three hits, score three runs, drive in three runs and hit a homer out of the No. 9 spot in the batting order, joining All-Star pitchers Dizzy Dean (1937) and Bob Gibson (1965). "It was a fun night to be a Cardinal," said DeJong (pronounced de-YOUNG), standing by his locker. "Sometimes I over-swing and don't make contact. Hitting is contagious sometimes and tonight was one of those." The Florida native made his MLB debut on May 28 and hit a homer in his first Major League at-bat. DeJong is now hitting .286 with a .469 slugging mark. On Friday he started at second base and was one of five St. Louis players to homer off a beleaguered Baltimore pitching staff. Other homers came from Matt Carpenter, Dexter Fowler, Tommy Pham and Jedd Gyorko, playing in front of family from Morgantown, West Virginia.

RHP Carlos Martinez allowed just four hits for the fourth game in a row. He has allowed just one run in his last two outings. "He's just in a nice place right now, making good pitches," manager Mike Matheny said.

RHP Luke Weaver, who pitched in nine games for the Cardinals last year as a rookie, has been with Triple-Memphis this year and last pitched June 11. He has experienced some back tightness, manager Mike Matheny said Friday. Weaver, a first-round draft pick in 2014 out of Florida State, is 6-1 with a 2.33 in nine starts for Memphis.

RHP Adam Wainwright will start on Saturday at Baltimore. He has not gone longer than five innings in his last two starts but did get the win Sunday over the Philadelphia Phillies as he gave up six hits and two runs with four strikeouts in five innings. Wainwright is 7-4 with a 4.73 ERA.

OF Dexter Fowler as the used as the DH on Friday in Baltimore. Fowler hit a homer in the sixth, coming after a longball by Matt Carpenter. It was the second time this year the Cardinals hit back-to-back homers. Fowler was 2-for-3 Friday and is hitting .245. St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said he take it one game at time as far as his DH for the series. Fowler got some boos from the fans as they recall that appeared to have signed with the Orioles prior to the 2015 season, before he went to the Chicago Cubs.

LHP Brett Cecil changed his uniform to No. 21 from No. 27. Cecil, a University of Maryland product, had worn No. 21 when he was with the Toronto Blue Jays but when he got to St. Louis this season that number was worn by Jhonny Peralta, who was released earlier this week by the Cardinals. Cecil pitched Friday and lowered his ERA to 4.74 with a scoreless seventh.