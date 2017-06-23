OF Tommy Pham, who started in center in place of Dexter Fowler on Thursday, went 1-for-4 and struck out once. His three previous hits were all home runs.

3B Paul DeJong went 3-for-12 in the three-game series against the Phillies and hit .304 on the Cardinals' six-game road trip. One of his two errors Thursday led to an unearned Phillies run. "Those plays have got to be made, and I'll be better next time," DeJong said.

RHP Carlos Martinez left after throwing 92 pitches, including 65 strikes. He has pitched at least six-plus innings in his last 11 starts but saw a streak of striking out eight or more batters over his last five starts come to an end.

CF Dexter Fowler, who hit .350 on the team's road trip with three home runs, did not play Thursday after experiencing tightness in his left quadriceps muscle during the Wednesday's 10-inning victory.