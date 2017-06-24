LF Jose Martinez continues to earn more playing time because he consistently gives the team quality at-bats. Martinez was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the second, facing a whopping 26 pitches in his plate appearances. He had an 11-pitch at-bat in the sixth, then a nine-pitch at-bat in the eighth that ended with a hit-and-run single to right. He's making it harder to keep him out of the lineup.

RHP Lance Lynn will make the start Saturday night when St. Louis continues its weekend series with Pittsburgh in Busch Stadium. Lynn was roughed up in an 8-5 loss Sunday at Baltimore, surrendering seven runs off nine hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. Lynn is 6-5 with a 4.41 ERA in 20 career outings against the Pirates, including seven shutout innings in a win on April 17.

C Yadier Molina (knee) sat out Friday night after reporting tightness from getting hit by a foul tip in Thursday's 5-1 defeat to the Phillies. Molina has caught 60 of the team's first 72 games, missing five this month because of minor injuries and a day-night doubleheader in which he sat the back end. Molina has a 10-game hitting streak in progress in which he's batted .293 with three homers.

RHP Adam Wainwright tapped into homefield advantage Friday night for the good outing he had to have after a nine-run disaster in his previous start. Wainwright gave up only two hits and one earned run in seven innings, walking two and fanning five. He was in line for the win before the bullpen blew it, but Wainwright can take solace in the fact that he hit spots all night and induced a lot of weak contact.

CF Dexter Fowler (quad strain) missed his second straight start Friday night, although he was available for late-game duty if needed. Fowler injured himself in the 10th inning of Wednesday night's 7-6 win in Philadelphia and didn't play on Thursday. Fowler, who's hitting .249 with 13 homers and 35 RBI, is optimistic that he'll be able to return to the lineup on Saturday night.