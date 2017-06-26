RHP Mike Mayers was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday. In 14 Triple-A starts this year, he went 5-6 with a 3.74 ERA. Mayers, 25, appeared in four games (one start) for St. Louis last year, going 1-1 with a 27.00 ERA.

1B Luke Voit, a St. Louis-area native whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Memphis before the game Sunday, made his major league debut as a seventh-inning pinch hitter. With most of the audience of 43,719 chanting his first name, Voit ran the count full and then was drilled by a 96 mph fastball in the back. As he jogged to first, a national TV audience saw his parents pump their fists in the air in joy. "I didn't feel it," a grinning Voit said. "Honestly, I was smiling going down to first base."

LF Randal Grichuk was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Memphis and batted cleanup, going 2-for-5 with a 478-foot homer in the sixth inning. This is thought of by many people who follow the organization as Grichuk's last real chance to establish himself as an everyday player for this team. Grichuk was hitting .222 with four homers and 19 RBIs when he was optioned to the minors on May 29. He belted six homers in 15 games for Class A Palm Beach and Memphis.

RHP Mike Leake has gone six consecutive starts without a win, although he at least got off the hook Sunday when St. Louis erased a 4-2 deficit and eventually beat Pittsburgh. Leake settled for a no-decision after allowing six hits and four runs, three earned, in six innings with two walks and two strikeouts. A fat 0-2 cutter that Adam Frazier spanked into right-center for a two-run triple in the third was the one pitch Leake would like to have back.

RHP Michael Wacha takes the mound Monday when St. Louis hosts Cincinnati in a makeup game. This could be a critical start for Wacha, who has failed to last five innings in five of his past six appearances as his ERA has shot up to 4.76. Wacha, who gave up nine hits and five runs (two earned) over four innings in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, is 7-1 with a 2.95 ERA in 15 career outings against the Reds.

LHP Kevin Siegrist (cervical spine strain) hit the 10-day disabled list on Sunday, retroactive to Friday. Siegrist, who is 1-1 with a save and a 4.28 ERA in 31 outings, last pitched on Thursday in Philadelphia, allowing a hit and two unearned runs in the eighth inning of a 5-1 loss. Siegrist is averaging nearly a strikeout an inning despite reduced velocity, but he is allowing more than 1.6 baserunners per inning.

CF Dexter Fowler (right heel spur) landed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, a day after returning from a two-game absence with what was called a quad strain. Fowler, who went 0-for-4 Saturday night, is batting .245 with 13 homers and 35 RBIs while playing 67 of the team's first 73 games. Fowler missed a handful of games last month while battling nagging injuries.

OF Chad Huffman was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday. In 12 games for St. Louis, he hit .286/.333/.429 with no RBIs. He struck out in each of his last three at-bats.