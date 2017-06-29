INF Paul DeJong, who returned to the team from the minors two weeks ago, figures to be a regular for the time being -- with SS Aledmys Diaz now in the minors and 2B Kolten Wong still on the disabled list. DeJong had a three-hit game Monday vs. Cincinnati and homered in successive games last week. While 18 of his first 22 starts were at second base, he started at shortstop Wednesday. DeJong went 1-for-4 on Wednesday.

INF Alex Mejia joined the Cardinals on Wednesday after the team purchased his contract from Triple-A Memphis. To create a 40-man roster spot for Mejia -- a former University of Arizona player -- the Cardinals transferred RHP Alex Reyes (right elbow surgery) to the 60-day disabled list. Mejia has spent most of this season at Double-A Springfield, where he hit .251. He had a combined .253 average between Springfield and Memphis, where he played in 11 games. A fourth-round pick in the June 2012 draft, he was not in the starting lineup Wednesday.

SS Aledmys Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, the latest young Cardinals player to be sent down after achieving initial early success in the majors. His numbers weren't bad -- .260 average, seven homers, 20 RBIs and a team-high 71 hits and 273 at-bats in 71 games. But Diaz recently had not looked like the hitter who made the NL All-Star team a year ago, finishing the season with a .300 average, 17 homers and 65 RBIs. The Cardinals apparently want him to be more focused at the plate and in the field. "I'm going to get better at my game every day," Diaz said. "If this is best for the team, I'm happy."

LHP Brett Cecil is being used in key late-inning situations after struggling through the first two months of the season, possibly a by-product of the pressure he felt switching teams in the offseason (from Toronto to St. Louis) and signing a four-year contract worth $30 million. He has gone through 10 consecutive scoreless appearances; he struck out two of the three batters he faced during a 1-2-3 eighth inning Thursday night. "On a personal note, it's good to finally get out there and in my head know I'm getting through this inning, whereas before my confidence was down," said Cecil, who lowered his ERA to 3.82.